Former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, said governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state are closing ranks to ensure the success of the party at the July 14, 2018 poll.

He also described the agitations by governorship aspirants from the southern senatorial district that power must shift to the zone as a legitimate one, which does not preclude other contenders from other zones from exercising their constitutional rights to contest for the governorship seat.

Bamidele, an APC gubernatorial aspirant in the state who disclosed that he had an agreement with the former Governor Kayode Fayemi on how the party can win the election said the pact between him and Fayemi was not for personal aggrandizement , but for the corporate benefit to the party.

He made the disclosure while declaring his intent to run for governorship election at the party’s secretariat in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

According to him, “Yes, the Minister visited my office in Abuja and the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Mr Babafemi Ojudu also wrote a goodwill message to me as I declare my intention today. To me, this is a sign of good development.

“All these shouldn’t give room for speculation that someone was trying to persuade the other to shelve ambition for the other. All the party leaders must work together, so our working together and their visits to my office was not for selfish interest or about our ambitions alone.

“I have made it clear at every political gathering I attended that I have settled rift with Fayemi . The two of us are frontline party men and we have to work together to rescue our party. We are doing same with Engr. Segun Oni, all in the interest of our party”, he said.