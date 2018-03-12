The Social Democratic Party has commenced mass mobilisation and registration of new members in Adamawa, the party’s state Secretary, John Luka, has said.

Luka said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Yola that among new entrants into the party were many aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “We now have former governorship aspirant under APC, Chief Emmanuel Bello, as our new big catch while we are talking with other chieftains in APC and PDP in the state who I don’t want to disclose for now.”

Meanwhile, Chief Emmanuel Bello has said that he left the APC because of lack of unity and cohesion in the party.

Bello alleged that the APC in Adamawa has been pocketed by a few individuals.

He said: “For instance, since I became a member of APC in Adamawa state, I have never been invited for a meeting of any structure of the party, because there has been no meeting of any of the party’s structures by people authorized to do so.

“In technical terms, the party is dead in Adamawa and its relics in the pocket of few.

“Today, the truth is that what is left of APC lacks cohesion and unity required to present a common front. It’s obvious that we had strange bed mates in APC in Adamawa state.”

He said that he had since left the APC and joined SDP on March 4, at his Ward in Garkida, Gombi Local Government.

According to him, the SDP has the necessary platform for him to realise his dream of becoming the governor of the state.

He said: “Since joining the SDP I have found great relief working with people of like minds and democrats who believe in the Nigeria project.”

Bello expressed the belief that the SDP will be the party to beat in 2019 elections.