The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered the reinstatement of 95 dismissed workers of the Police Service Commission.

The claimants had joined the Chairman, Police Service Commission as co-respondent in their suit.

Justice Sanusi Kado, in his judgment, held that due compliance with the provisions of the law regulating the commission was not followed in the dismissal of the claimants.

The claimants, before their dismissal, served in different departments within the commission.

They had filed a suit before Justice David Isele, in 2014, against the commission, for non-payment of their salaries and allowances from when they were employed in 2013.

Justice Isele in his judgment of 2016 ordered the commission to pay the claimants their salaries and allowances.

The claimant’s counsel, Femi Adedeji, said his clients, while awaiting for the compliance of the court’s judgment, were served termination letters by the commission on March 30, 2017.

In the suit before the industrial court, the claimants, besides asking for reinstatement, also sought for the payment of all outstanding salaries and allowances due to them as ordered by Justice Isele.

Kado also held that the order of Justice Isele on payment of salaries and allowances still subsist, since the defendants did not contest the said judgment.