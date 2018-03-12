Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Monday inaugurated the state Independent Electoral Commission ahead of the May 26, local government elections.

The seven-member electoral body has Henry Omaku as its Chairman.

Five of the members, including the chairman, were, however inaugurated because the remaining two are still in service because their tenure had not expired.

The others inaugurated are: Ibrahim Danladi Musa, Abdullahi Yahaya, Isa Yusuf and Godwin Makeri.

Inaugurating the body at the Government House in Lafia, the governor commended the state assembly for the speedy consideration and screening of the members, whom he described as worthy and experienced individuals, to do the job.

Al-Makura said: “This, no doubt, further demonstrates our enduring partnership towards fulfilling our collective responsibilities to the people. It is my hope that this relationship continues to flourish.”

He charged the members of the electoral body to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He said: “I urge you to exhibit honesty and integrity in your conduct and ensure to organize a free, fair and credible election in line with the law and best practices.”

Al-Makura pledged that the state government would not interfere with the independence of the State electoral body in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He, therefore, called on all political parties to participate in the electioneering process without fear of partisanship as government would provide the necessary enabling environment to facilitate the preparation and smooth conduct of the polls.