A former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has said given the chance to lead the state again, he will prioritise youth empowerment, as a way to combat poverty in the state.

According to him, Ekiti State cannot be said to be good when there are no opportunities for the youths.

A statement on Sunday quoted Oni as saying this at Efon-Alaaye and Ekiti West Local Government Areas of the state when he visited as part of his tour across the 16 council areas in a bid to galvanise support for his governorship aspiration.

Oni, who is seeking to run on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, said, “This is an APC government and please, let our mind be at rest. We will eradicate poverty by empowering our youths in whatever things they choose to do.

“I am not happy seeing our youths in these conditions, because we cannot say the state is good when the youths are not doing well. When the youths are good, the state will be good and individual homes will be good.”

He emphasised that under his watch the supremacy of the party would be upheld and respected.

Oni told the delegates who received him: “You will be the ones to pick your representatives when I become the governor. We shall restore the old order. Appointees shall be loyal to the elders of the party.

“Whoever doesn’t work with you cannot eat before you, though they might eat after you if there are leftovers.”

The delegates, in turn, were said to have given Oni the assurance of their maximum support and reiterated their resolve to support his aspiration to emerge as the APC standard bearer.

They expressed the view that only Oni could salvage the state “from the misrule of the PDP-led government of Ayo Fayose.”