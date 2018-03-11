The youth arm of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has wooed the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, to contest the September 22nd governorship election in the state of Osun.

The PDP wing under the aegis of Osun PDP Progressive Forum said hief Fani-Kayode has the potentials to lead the state to a promised land, stressing that the dreams of the founding fathers of the state will be brought to life if he (Fani-Kayode) becomes the Governor of the state.

The co-ordinator of the group, Mr. Kayode Olaiya, who extolled the virtues of Chief Fani-Kayode, stressed that the state needed an experienced and faithful politician like Fani-Kayode to attain a lofty height.

He said the misdeeds of the present administration in the state under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola could be corrected if a man like Fani-Kayode succeeded him.

The state, according to him, needs a vibrant, courageous and exposed person like Fani-Kayode to ensure its overall development, saying that “we need a man of vision for this state to develop and to ensure that the labour of heroes past do not go in vain.”

Olaiya, who called on the leadership of the PDP in the state to embrace Fani-Kayode, said the choice of the former Minister will draw support for the party at all levels during the governorship election.

Describing Fani-Kayode as a grassroot politician and a courageous leader, Olaiya said: “Chief Fani-Kayode has the potentials to lead the state and his welfarist programmes will be of immense benefits to the state.

“Fani-Kayode is the kind of person we need in a time like this when our economy is being challenged and the state is facing serious challenges of poor welfare, social problems and underdevelopment. He has answers to the questions an average person is asking in Osun today. He will bring solution to the problems confronting our people.”

He added that “as a member of the Federal Executive Council, Fani-Kayode had served this nation at a higher level and he has the capacity to serve the state and deliver effectively. It is therefore important to allow him contest on the platform of the PDP, and with him the party is sure of victory.”

Also, he called on Fani-Kayode to declare his interest in the gubernatorial race and make known his manifesto for the state.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode hails from Ile Ife, Osun East Senatorial District of the state which also produces Ogbeni Aregbesola, the incumbent governor of the state.