Chief Segun Oni, the Deputy Chairman (South) of All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on members of the party in Ekiti State to open their doors, minds and hands wide to embrace whoever is interested in joining the party.

Oni, who had declared his interest to contest the July 14 Gubernatorial Election in the state, said such gesture would enable the party to have “a solid, wide spread base and strength for the journey and tasks ahead”.

Oni was speaking during his visit to Gbonyin and Ekiti East Local Government areas of the state on Sunday as part of his campaign tour.

He said that the battle ahead required that membership of the party should be all-inclusive.

“Our strategy for the big game, I believe, should be mass-attack, mass-defence with every member of the team employing latent talents, individual skills and tactics on the field to score needed crucial goals for victory”.

Oni, a former governor of the state, enjoined the leadership of the party in the state to make the process for electing its flag bearer for the governorship election “open-ended” to ensure emergence of a credible and formidable candidate that would be acceptable to all.

He, however, denied the rumour making the rounds that he was planning to defect from the APC.

“Those who know me, for who I am, can vouch that I abhor self-glorification and would never describe myself in the absolute.

“I am not cut out for such fallacy. Only the Almighty God is absolute. Only Him can be described in the superlative all the time, in all circumstances.

“In all honesty, with every sense of responsibility and modesty, I am one of the many who can stake all for his sparkling integrity, unalloyed honesty and profound humility.

“I wish we all appreciate the fact that as things are with the party, we cannot afford to put ourselves in a pipe and shut out any gubernatorial aspirant for any reason.

“The party is not in a position to do so now that we need all hands on deck,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairmen of APC in Gbonyin and Ekiti East Council areas, Chief Joseph Falade and Dele Ajibola, respectfully, assured members of free and fair party primary to ensure that the best candidate would emerge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two former Senators, Anthony Adeniyi and Olubunmi Adetunmbi, and a former House of Representatives member, Mr Oyetunji Ojo, led other party faithful on the visit.