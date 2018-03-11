All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ekiti State have commended former House of Representatives member, Bimbo Daramola, for mentoring hundreds of Ekiti youths, especially his Free JAMB Forms Initiative.

Mrs. Kemi Olaleye, APC Deputy Chairman, who spoke at Second Edition of Free JAMB Forms Initiative in the state, said APC was pleased with the programme.

She described Daramola as one of the assets of APC in Ekiti.

Olaleye expressed confidence that the July 14 governorship poll would be in APC’s favour, adding that APC would only allow its best to go into the primary, so that whoever emerges among them could win election.

She said that 33 aspirants that had declared officially but said not all of them would be allowed to buy nomination form.

“We are very sure that we will win that election; Ekiti people are ready to vote for us; so not all our aspirants will be allowed to get the nomination form. We want to present our best for the position and when he wins, he won’t be messing around like we are experiencing now,” she stated.

She said the worst among the aspirants on the platform of the party was more qualified in terms of exposure and innate ability to perform than Governor Ayodele Fayose’s preferred candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

She promised that the primary would be free, fair and credible and would be beamed live on a national television.

In his address, Daramola said the future of the youth was paramount to him, saying it propelled him to be taking the bull by the horns through the initiative.

He said the free JAMB initiative was targeted at nurturing a new breed of leaders for Ekiti that would transform the state in the future.

“I sympathise with our people in Ekiti, because how can someone who has not been paid his salary for eight months be able to buy JAMB forms and pay school fees?

“I want to appeal to Ekiti people that we should not remain or go back to Egypt in 2018. We must make wise decision for the future of our children and our dear state,” he stated.

Prof. A.S. Fashina, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), said education remained the best legacy to fight poverty and overcome it for someone to have a meaningful life.

In his paper entitled, ‘Nexus Between Education and Making of a Complete Man,’ he said, “Education bridges the gap between the rich and the poor, gives one employment and attain an enviable social status.”