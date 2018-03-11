Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that no single governor can hijack the structures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that those making insinuations to that effect are economical with the truth.

Speaking during a special appearance on Channels Television Sunrise Daily at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, Wike said all governors are equal and work in unity for the stability of PDP.

He stated that no governor can control party affairs in another state, which is not within his jurisdiction.

He said: “All governors are equal in the party. There is no single governor that can finance a political party as big as the PDP”.

Speaking on comments credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Wike said the former leader has left the PDP and destroyed his membership card and wondered why he is so interested in developments within the PDP.