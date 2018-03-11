A social-political organisation, De Raufs Volunteer Group, has debunked claim by a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to the effect that the newly unveiled road in the State known as ‘Workers Drive’ was funded by a United Nations agency.

The group, in a statement on Sunday by its Director General, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, said the claim by Omisore was not only misleading but a calculated attempt to rubbish the outstanding achievements of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in office.

The group said it was important for politicians to steer clear of destructive politicking, especially when playing politics that affect the development of the society.

According to Shittu, “The attention of De Raufs Volunteer Group has been drawn to a statement credited to an opposition figure in the state of Osun who is an impeached former Deputy Governor of State, Senagot Iyiola Omisore that the recently commissioned Workers Drive was not solely funded by the state government but allegedly by a United Nation agency.

“The claim is false, misleading and a calculated attempt at rubbishing the laudable and outstanding achievements of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in the State of Osun.”

Chief Shittu on his independent research on the project, quoted the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr Nurudeen Adeagbo, as maintaining that the Olaiya, Jaleoyemi, Isale Osun, Ita Olokan road was solely financed by the Aregbesola administration with the money sourced from the Omoluwabi Infrastructure Conservation fund with the support and cooperation of the state House of Assembly.

The Director General of De Raufs further urged the politicians to play developmental politics in the interest of the people, stressing that the footprint of Ogbeni Aregbesola in the annals of the state of Osun would remain indelible no matter the antics of detractors.

It would be recalled that the immediate past administration had jettisoned the idea of reconstruction of the roads because it did not know how to approach owners of their property along the road but which the Aregbesola administration did by engaging them and consequently paid the 157 owners about N400 million as compensation.

Comrade Shittu then implored Governor Rauf Aregbesola not to be distracted by insinuation from those who have never seen and would never see anything good in his administration’s enviable achievements.