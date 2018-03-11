Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters and governorship aspirant in Ekiti state, at the weekend said he is the only politician Governor Ayodele Fayose is afraid of, promising to end the governor’s continuity agenda in July.

Ojudu, who spoke while addressing journalists at the weekend before formally declaring his interest to contest the governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a mere journalist who is not in government, he facilitated the impeachment of Fayose in 2006 and also defeated him by a wide margin in the senatorial election held in 2011.

He also said the last three and half years under Governor Fayose has been disastrous while the people of the state are groaning under the yoke of an oppressive government.

While accusing the governor of deceiving the people through stomach infrastructure programme, he said Ekiti people who were hailing the governor have stopped having realised that he doesn’t mean well for them.

“Fayose is just deceiving the people. Go around with him now, nobody hails him anywhere again. Since we got into Ekiti, he ran away since yesterday. We told him ‘we have our billboards in town, come and remove one and let me see you’. I am his husband. The Yoruba people have a saying that were ni oga (the mad man has a master)”.

“ In 2006, I chased him out of this place. I took all his lawmakers who were members of PDP, I took them to Lagos for two months. I kept them there. When I was ready, I brought them back to impeach him. In 2011, he contested against me for Senate, I defeated him. I had 68,000 votes, he had 21,000 votes”.

“So, forget about all these myths he sells to you out there. I am back again and I know I am the one who can chase him out. If there is anybody he fears, it is me. We will take care of him on July 14” .

“Mind you, he is not contesting; but even if he is contesting, I am telling you now that I have defeated him many times over in the past. If somebody is an incumbent and I was not a politician then, I was a journalist like you and I was able to impeach him”.

“Also, I was not an incumbent, I defeated him in a senate election. I am telling you that I am the one who is capable of defeating him and I will defeat him again,” he said.