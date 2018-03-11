Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said Nd’Igbo would be the major beneficiaries of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

Apex socio-political body of the Igbo, Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo, had, in a recent statement, said it was only interested in restructuring, and has not taken any decision on the 2019 elections.

Speaking in Enugu on Sunday, Okechukwu, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, advised Igbo to back Buhari for a second term, as, according to him, restructuring was already on the agenda of the Buhari-led Federal Government.

The VON boss added that Igbo should support Buhari’s second term bid in order to have a chance of producing his (Buhari’s) successor in 2023.

Although the President is yet to declare his intention to go for another term, Okechukwu expressed certainty that Buhari would seek re-election.

Apparently reacting to Ohanaeze’s declaration that it was only concerned with restructuring, and was not thinking of the 2019 polls, Okechukwu said, “Restructuring is not a one-day event, but the golden opportunity of Buhari being the only Northerner, going by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the zoning convention, with only four years that ends in 2023, is a matter of fact.

“Voting for any other Northerner means postponement of the golden opportunity which Mr. President’s re-election offers Nd’Igbo.”