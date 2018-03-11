The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emphasised that the era of imposition of candidates, pre-election selection, writing of lists, are over in the party.

According to them, these vices orchestrated the problems they had in the past.

These positions were made known by Imo State chairman of PDP, Barr. Charles Babatunde Ezekwem while addressing a press conference at the secretariat of the party, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

He revealed that they cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past having learnt lessons from past misadventure. While assuring all aspirants to whatever elective positions that they are free to approach the party for forms and other necessary requirements as the party belongs to all.

According to him, the party is committed to enthroning laudable legacies which posterity will entirely applaud and stated that the target of the party is to return PDP to Douglass House and win majority of National and State Assemblies Seats come 2019.

His words: “As state party chairman in Imo State, I am committed to enthroning laudable legacies which posterity will eternally applaud. I will not be intimidated or coerced into indulging in any act that will breed acrimony or disaffection within the party, my target is to return PDP to Douglass house and win majority of National and State Assemblies seats come 2019. Anything short of this is not success.”

“I wish to also disabuse our minds from wicked rumour been circulated by enemies of the PDP, that the party belongs to one man. As laughable and petty as this erroneous rumour sounds, it is still imperative to clarify that the PDP is too large to be owned by one man or for one man to dictate what happens within the party. PDP is a broad based party with its membership spanning across the various linguistic, religious or ethnic divides in the country. Our membership is not discriminatory. How then can only one man own or monopolize the party?”