National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has described Chief James Onanefe Ibori as a factor in the politics of Nigeria, stressing that his political structure has tentacles all over Nigeria.

Secondus made this assertion during the thanksgiving and reception by the Chief J.U Oguma Foundation on behalf of the Urhobo Political Class on Saturday at Ovwor-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State with members of the National Working Committee of the PDP, traditional rulers, religious leaders and stakeholders from various walks of life in attendance.

Prince Secondus, who revealed that God spared Ibori’s life for the sake of the suffering masses, noted that Ibori’s popularity has continued to soar despite his travails, sacrificing his time and wisdom for others.

The PDP Chairman described the ruling APC as complete failure and incapable of rescuing Nigeria from her present state of economic woes, urging Nigerians to vote for PDP in 2019 for restoration of Nigeria’s pride and economic growth.

‘’APC has nothing to show for all the trillions of naira they have borrowed since coming to power since 2015. In the 2019 election, propaganda will not be able to save APC. APC must tell us what they have done. They have failed on all counts. All the promises APC made in 2015 have turned out to be a ruse. Only the PDP can rescue this nation. APC has failed to fix power, roads and social infrastructure. PDP is the only party with the wherewithal to save Nigeria from her present state of woes,’’ he added.

Speaking during the reception, Chief Ibori stated that his stay in London was a period of sabbatical to the United Kingdom, adding that God spared his life so as to continue to serve his people.

He emphasised that God has taught him to forgive all his adversaries and He thanked Urhobo nation for their supports, saying, “It has been a year since I returned from my sabbatical leave. I thank God and the entire Urhobo class for their support.”

He assured that in the days ahead, his actions would express his gratitude to all of them.

Since he came back, Ibori has been pushing for the unity of Urhobo people, irrespective of their political differences.

Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, emphasised that PDP must take over in 2019 for a better Nigeria commending the people of Delta State for the massive support for the party over the years. He expressed delight to be so privileged to be the only governor in Nigeria who still has the support of all his predecessors, a development, he said, stands to the credit of the legacy of Chief James Ibori.

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, expressed great joy on the safe return of Chief James Ibori to Nigeria, cautioning the people to guide against peddling of false rumours in the affairs of the State.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the J.U Oguma Foundation, Chief John Oguma, drummed support for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, urging Chief James Ibori to work hard to restore Urhobo to national reckoning.

‘’Fulfill your destiny and galvanise the Urhobo nation nay Delta State towards more productive political adventure,’’ Oguma added.

Earlier in his sermon, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Rt. Revd Cyril Odiboroghene Odutemu, appealed to the political class to put God first in their dealings with one another, urging Chief James Ibori to devote his time and energies to serving his people ‘’for that is the reason God delivered you from the hands of your adversaries.’’

The thanksgiving was attended by thousands of party faithful all over Delta State and beyond.