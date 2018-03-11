The Senator representing Anambra South, Senator Andy Uba, has debunked the news that a Federal High Court in FCT Abuja issued an order of arrest against him.

A statement by his media team described the news as mischievous and malicious propaganda sponsored by Victor Uwajeh with the selfish aim of tarnishing the reputable image of Senator Uba.

Senator Uba’s media office described the news of his arrest as misleading, stating that “the court under Justice Binta Nyako decline jurisdiction of the case but instead ordered that the Attorney General of the Federation be served.

“According to the court proceeding, Justice Nyako requested that the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF) serve the Attorney General first before presenting the case in her court.

“It is important to note that ACIF is a group used several times by Uwajeh in perpetrating his blackmail and extortion of money from his victims. According to investigation, Uwajeh has no certificate or document to back-up his claim as a UK private investigator or anywhere in the World as claimed by him. He is currently standing trial on a four count charge bothering on fraud, impersonation and forgery.

“Uwajeh who lives and survives on blackmailing, also attempted to swindle Senator Uba and so many others. He is currently into hiding after being investigated by the police over forgery, theft, documents falsification and was eventually charged to court.

“We read with much dismay the fake malicious news that a court of law had issued an arrest warrant for Senator Andy Uba, our principal.”