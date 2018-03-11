Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has called on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, to retract his statement on military coup, which he made on the floor of the Senate and apologise to Nigerians.

The group said Ekweremadu’s failure to comply with its demand would incur the wrath of Nigerians.

The BMSG, which issued the threat through a statement in Abuja, expressed disappointment over comments made by Ekweremadu during deliberations in the Red Chamber.

Ekweremadu had said that coup was possible in the current political dispensation on account of what he considered a threat to democracy in Kogi State.

BMSG Coordinator, Austin Braimoh, and Cassidy Madueke, Secretary, said the group was disturbed that a senator would contemplate a coup plot in Nigeria after the country had witnessed almost 19 years of unbroken democracy.