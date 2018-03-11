Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have said that the choice of the All Progressives Congress in the 2015 general elections would a “huge mistake” by Nigerians.

Rising from a meeting, the party leaders, from the Ondo Central, held at Igbara Oke, said, however, that Nigerians now know the difference.

Speaking at the meeting, the Leader of the Elders Forum in the state, Professor Olu Agbi, said, “Nigerians had been able to compare PDP with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and had accepted that they made a huge mistake in the 2015 general elections”.

Agbi, a former Ambassador to Australia noted, “Nigerians are now ready to rectify the mistake in the forthcoming elections”.

The senatorial chairman of the party, Chief Charles Akinduro, charged members to work hard and ensure that the zone is delivered to PDP in the next elections.

A former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ondo State, Dr Kola Ademujimi, said that with APC’s maladministration at federal and state levels, PDP would be the party to beat in 2019.