Oyo North Senatorial District Senator, Fatai Buhari, has said he is the best man to succeed Governor Abiola Ajimobi next year, in view of his wealth of experience in the executive and legislative arms of government.

Senator Buhari, who promised to address the issue of low internally generated revenue in the state if given the opportunity to be governor, spoke on Saturday on Political Circuit, an interview programme on a privately owned radio station, Fresh F.M.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrimes said he would use agriculture to banish youth unemployment by engaging interested youths from the state in commercial farming on completion of their national youth service corps.

According to him, the state will not only be food sufficient with his programme on agriculture but will also create jobs and wealth for the youths.

He also promised to seek approval for the upgrade of Ibadan Airport to a cargo airport where the government would make money through tax, without necessarily taxing the corporate and individual citizens to death.

“Personally, I look forward to governing Oyo State, God willing. If Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, who has done it before or any other person is also interested, they are free to so do. The decision of choosing will be left to the people of the state to decide whom they want.

“If the party leaders and elders decide to pick a consensus candidate and that candidate is not me, I will obey the party’s decision.

“But if they say all of us should go and slug it out on the field, I will sell myself to the people of Oyo State. I have five selling points. I have been a member of the House of Representatives, Special Adviser, and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, a Senator and Ph.D holder,” he said.

On the clamour for power shift by the people of Oke Ogun and the rest, he said discussion should be about the best and most competent person to do the job rather than the place of origin of the incoming governor.