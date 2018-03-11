Kano State Commissioner for Community and Rural Development, Alhaji Musa Iliyasu Kwakwanso, who is a nephew to former Kano State governor, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, has alleged that his nephew (Kwakwanso) was planning to contest 2019 presidential election, either on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

He had alleged that the former governor, now representing the Kano Central senatorial constituency (Kwakwanso) ignored an invitation sent to him, by the Senator Bola Tinubu-led reconciliation committee for possible reconciliation with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to him, “the reconciliation committee had invited Senator Kwakwanso to come to Kano last Saturday for a meeting slated to hold shortly after the wedding Fatiha of Ganduje’s daughter, but he refused to come”

The commissioner noted that by that development, Senator Kwakwanso had already made up his mind to leave the APC.

He then alleged that “his nephew was looking for a platform to contest for presidency in 2019, but because he knows we have no vacancy for him in the APC, he decided to leave the party.”

Meanwhile, Kwakwanso’s political associate, Dr Yunusa Adamu Dangwani, disputed the allegation, saying there was no iota of truth in the claim.

According to him, the same Iliyasu Kwakwanso had said so many things about Senator Kwakwanso in the past, which turned to be false.

He noted that it was not true that Kwakwanso was invited by the Tinubu-led committee for reconciliation meeting in Kano.

“We do not know when Ilyasu became a member of the reconciliation committee of Senator Bola Tinubu or their spokesman,” he stated.