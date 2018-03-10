A former Security Adviser to the Bayelsa State Government, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh has alleged that some State Governors and politicians within the All Progressive Congress (APC) of working against the success of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu committee on peaceful reconciliation and presentation of a formidable from for the re-election of President Muhammad Buhari in 2019.

According to Perekeme Kpodoh, those working against the second term ambition of PMB are allegedly involved in the tenure extension handed to the National Chairman of the Party, Chief John Oyegun, the refusal of the party to hold a National Convention and promotion of crises in state chapters of the party.

Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, who is a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, said though these accused anti-PMB elements nearly killed the effort of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu committee with the tenure extension handed Chief John Oyegun, President Muhammad Buhari should monitor these Governor’s and party leaders with a view of sanctioning them against the plot to scuttle Asiwaju Bola Tinubu effort.

According to him, “We want the President to know that recent events have shown that some Governors and politicians within the party are working against his second tenure.The anti-PMB elements betrayed their evil intentions with the refusal to support reforms including the removal of Chief John Oyegun and the holding of a special convention.”

“These Governors with their puppet state executives of the party displayed their might and sent a clear threat to the progressives within the APC and President Muhammad Buhari that they can make or marred the deserved second term of President Buhari. In one hand they are mounting pressure on PMB to declare for second tenure and on the other hand they are working against what Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is doing to reconcile the party ahead of the 2019 polls.”

Kpodoh called on these alleged anti-APC elements to shun their selfish interest and support the reconciliation moves initiated by President Buhari through the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu committee, “they should know that the platform known as APC was a married entered into among political elements such as the CPC, New PDP. With PMB appointing PDP committee, it shows that the problem is from the root and should be resolve by the founding fathers of the party like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. ”

On the rising protest by supporters of the APC for the sack of Chief John Oyegun, Chief Kpodoh said though every party members have a right to expression on the matter, “Chief John Odigie-Oyegun should swallow his pride and step aside to allow peace and reconciliation.”

He declared that majority of those seeking the removal of Chief John Oyegun are die hard of President Muhammad Buhari, “They love the party and believe that the promises made in 2015 have been achieved. But they are worried about the dismal show of support by the National Leadership of the Party led by Chief Oyegun.”

“The Oyegun led National chairmanship has failed to install internal party dynamics, party discipline and party accountability. Since 2015, the budget of APC has not been made public. Since 2015, the ruling party has not hold a single meeting. The failure of the Oyegun led committee is giving the PDP leverage to boast ahead of 2019 elections.”