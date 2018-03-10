Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has urged the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) to prioritise the mainstreaming of inclusive policy reforms that will reach the widest spectrum of people in the 24 All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states in Nigeria.

He said this when he hosted the Secretaries to State Governments (SSGs) of the PGF to a dinner during its 5th Quarterly meeting, held at the weekend, in Benin City.

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, who represented the governor, charged the Forum to keep the APC states in check, to ensure that they don’t veer off the targets set in the party’s manifesto.

He noted that if the reforms are implemented across board, they will impact the lives of the people and mark the party out as a development-focused platform.

“We appreciate the PGF’s effort to foster discourse around policies and reforms, as it is a platform to share success stories and exchange ideas. This interaction will help resolve problems and overcome challenges facing the APC states across the country”.

Obaseki called on the participants to ensure they implement the action points arrived at during the various sessions. He added that the change that the party’s new policies have been tested and can truly transform states and the lives of the people.

He said the paper presentation on primary healthcare is apt, as primary healthcare is one of the pillars Edo State government has been pursuing.

According to him, “Primary healthcare is key to this administration’s success. We are focusing on improving our healthcare system through the primary healthcare. If the primary healthcare is upgraded, the people are sure to have better healthcare.”

Speaking on behalf of other SSGs, SSG to the Kogi State Government, Folashade Ayoade, thanked the Edo people for their hospitality, care and the love with which they were received.

“The 24 APC SSGs in this meeting thank the government and the people of Edo State for their hospitality, care, love and their show of support during the 5th quarterly meeting of APC SGSs”.