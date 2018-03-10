The Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, has described the Special Adviser (Political) in the office of the Vice President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, as “a scammer, who is only using his declaration to contest the July 14, 2018 governorship election to raise funds from unsuspecting members of the public knowing that he won’t even come near the All Progressives Congress ticket.”

Olayinka challenged Ojudu to tell Ekiti State people one benefit that was derived from his four years as a senator.

He said: “Today in Ekiti, it can be said of Governor Ayodele Fayose that he constructed the first flyover bridge, modern markets, modern high court complex, dualised roads, governor’s office, among others in Ado Ekiti. What did Ojudu and his party do?”

Olayinka, who was reacting to statement made by Ojudu at his governorship declaration in Ado Ekiti on Friday that he would probe the government of Fayose, if he is elected governor of the Ekiti State, said: “Even though Governor Fayose is not afraid of being probed by anyone, it is laughable that someone like Ojudu, who did nothing for Ekiti State as Senator for four years and was not bold enough to seek reelection because of fear of losing scandalously is the one talking about probing the governor.

“It is on record that Senator Ojudu was the only one who did not seek reelection in 2015 out of the three APC senators in the State then and it was because he was not even sure of getting votes in his family compound in Ado Ekiti that chickened out.”

The Governor’s spokesperson said Senator Ojudu should be ashamed of the number of people that attended his declaration, adding: “Branded materials, banners and posters were even more than the people who were at the declaration and his (Ojudu) disappointment was so glaring while delivering his prepared speech.”

On Senator Ojudu’s claim that Governor Fayose imprisoned a monarch in Ikere Ekiti, Olayinka said: “The governor is neither the police that has powers to arrest and detain suspects nor the court that can remand suspects in prison custody. Therefore, how can a supposed educated person like Senator Ojudu mount the podium and claim that Governor Fayose imprisoned anyone, not to talk of a monarch?

“Fact is that Senator Ojudu is the number one enemy of Ekiti State and its people. He is always working towards causing political instability in the State. If not, he should be aware that even the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has said that the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, is not a recognised royal stool and that the description of the occupier of the seat, Olukere Ganiyu Obasoyin, as an oba is ‘an aberration and anomalous.’

“It is on record that two days ago, the chairman of the council who is also the Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, addressed the press citing the provisions of the Ekiti State Chiefs Law, Cap C5 v and advised Obasoyin to wait for the conclusion of the processing of his application.”

Olayinka, who advised Senator Ojudu to face the uphill task of securing the APC ticket before threatening to probe anyone, added: “Even with his sparsely attended declaration of today, it should be clear to discerning minds that Senator Ojudu is only in the governorship race to enrich himself.”