Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has cautioned warring members of the party against internal wrangling in the party.

Makarfi, who gave the warning yesterday when he inaugurated caretaker committees for Lagos and Kwara states’ chapters of the party, pointed out that internal wrangling is a wrong signal that would drive people away from the party.

Chief Tunde Osainakan is the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter while Tunde Akindeyi is the Chairman of Kwara State Chapter.

The chairman, who noted that normalcy is fast returning to the PDP, said: “Anyone who wants to come around should come and join. The party is big enough to accommodate all. In fact, all we should be doing is to invite people to come and join the party but how can we do this if we continue to fight ourselves. We will be sending wrong message. However, I am glad that we are sending the right message now.

“I want us to stop looking at these things as if everything starts and ends with what we are doing right now. We have only started the process of democratisation, which will be taken down to the local level.

“You are to go back to your states to consult and set up local council committees and ward caretaker committees in your states immediately. There is a lot of room at the lower levels to ensure that power returns to the people.”

In another development, a group, under the aegis of PDP National Volunteer Front, has called on Makarfi to cancel the Anambra State primary election, alleging irregularities.

The group warned that failure to conduct a more credible primary election and placate the aggrieved aspirants of the party, means losing the election from the onset.

The National Marshal of the Front, Emmanuel Nwosu, at a press briefing in Awka yesterday, said: “The primary election was marred by irregularities that first emanated from a flawed ward congress. They failed to elect the constitutional three delegates per ward in over 90 per cent of the 326 wards of the state.

“We are saddened by the process that led to that primary election. We are also worried that the aspirants on the party’s platform withdrew in droves in protest, and the ones that participated in the election also saw the flawed process and complained bitterly.

“We want to state here as members of the party that their grievances are well founded, and we call on the national leadership to address this injustice and offer redress to their complaints.

“On our own, we will engage the state caretaker committee to ensure that justice is done for everyone.”