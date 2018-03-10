A former secretary to the government of Plateau state, Shedrack Best, on Saturday faulted the renaming of the Mararaban Jama’a Road in the state to “Muhammadu Buhari Road.”

The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, renamed the Mararaban Jama’a Road, newly rehabilitated by his administration to Muhammadu Buhari Road last Thursday after President Buhari ‘commissioned’ the road during his state visit that ended Friday.

Mr. Best served the state under the Jonah Jang administration.

He argued that President Buhari does not deserve to be accorded such honour from Plateau state, because “he has done nothing significant for the state since he became President”.

“To my mind, President Buhari has done nothing to Plateau state to deserving such honour, he has not initiated any project to Plateau state; more so that the road that was renamed after him (Buhari) is a getaway in and out of Plateau state,” he said.

The former SSG disclosed this Saturday in Jos, during a live phone-in programme “Viewpoint” with a private FM radio station, monitored in Jos.

However, the commissioner for information and communication, Yakubu Datti, who was also a guest on the programme, said President Buhari had done a lot for Plateau state.

According to Mr. Datti, the bailout funds provided by the Buhari lead administration allowed Plateau state government to pay over nine months backlog of unpaid salaries by governor Lalong’s predecessor.

Commenting on the town-hall meeting President Buhari held with Plateau citizens, Mr. Best blamed those invited and given the opportunity to speak for not allowing the president to know the true state of things in the state.

According to Mr. Best, all of the six people who spoke at the town-hall meeting were rather “political and selfish in their submissions”.

But again, Mr. Datti disagreed saying everyone who spoke at the meeting were allowed to air their views freely.

Mr. Datti also said there was relative peace in the state, a view countered by Mr. best.

The spokesman also refuted a claim by the former SSG that the town-hall meeting was an exclusive event for slated Plateau elders.

Mr. Datti said that President Buhari’s visit to the state was open to all, and he (Buhari) was received by entire Plateau people devoid of political difference.