The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has said the three and half years under Governor Ayodele Fayose has been disastrous in terms of alleged looting of the state’s treasury, saying no effort will be spared to stop the governor from realizing his continuity agenda.

He added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will frustrate attempts by Fayose to rule Ekiti State by implanting his stooge as the governor.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Friday while unveiling his intent to contest the 2018 governorship poll at the APC’s office at Ajilosun area of the state capital, Ojudu called on APC members in the state to refrain from character assassination and back-biting for them to be united to prosecute the coming electoral battle.

The declaration threw the entire Ado Ekiti into serious traffic logjam, particularly along Ado–Ikere-Akure highway.

The event was greeted by massive turn out of party members and Ojudu’s admirers, who swarmed the party secretariat and the Ajilosun area of the capital city.

Ojudu restated his commitment to the ideals of true progressives, just as he denied having any crisis with the former Governor of the State, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He said: “We had information, I mean veracious ones about how Fayose had been acquiring government property, particularly lands to construct property in Ado Ekiti.

“As we speak, he has about 20 property in various sections of Ado Ekiti. All these we are going to recover from him when we get to power.

“But our party needs to tread cautiously to be able to defeat this cunning man. We must be able to hold secret because he had succeeded in infiltrating our ranks. He has planted people in our ranks to leak vital information to him, so we must be cautious.

“I know that the challenges of the recent years have galvanized our people to be resolute to fight the battle ahead. The next election is a must-win for APC.

“Governor Fayose is planning to rule the state by proxy by attempting to put his surrogate on the governorship seat. Let me assure you, we are going to foil such attempt.

“Let me say this, I have all it takes to liberate Ekiti from the slavery they were put into by Fayose. I had once defeated him in a senatorial contest and I will do same again if given the opportunity”,

he added.

The presidential aide promised to work with whoever emerges at the primary to ensure that the party triumph in the July 14 governorship election.

“They said I can defect if I am not picked at the primary, never I will never have anything to do with the PDP. Even if I die and they cover me with PDP’s cloth, I will wake and burn the cloth before dying again”, he said.

Ojudu said he had dedicated his life taking care of the poor being a product of poverty, promising to fight to banish poverty out of the land if elected governor.

“Today, we are facing serious challenges of hunger, poverty and squalor. We must rescue our people and if you give me the ticket, be sure that I will defeat Fayose”.

The Acting Chairman of the party, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, assured that the party will be fair to all the contestants at the primary.