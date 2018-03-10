The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday said that the linking of the exposed illegal importation of military equipment to All Progressives Congress (APC) interests, particularly in Kogi State, is revealing and places a heavy question on the doorsteps of the Presidency and the ruling party.

It has, therefore, demanded an open inquest into the alleged involvement of Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, the PDP said Nigerians have been wondering how weapons and other military equipment get into the hands of marauders, who have been ravaging the nation, adding that this discovery could be an unfolding clue for which an open investigation must be conducted.

It also expressed fears that the development could be part of the alleged plot by the APC to compromise the nation’s security system and set the stage for the intimidation of Nigerians during the 2019 general election to push their desperate but ill-lucked re-election bid.

The leading opposition party also tasked the Presidency and military high command to immediately come out with explanations to Nigerians on how APC’s Governor Bello allegedly secured the permission to import military equipment, which function is exclusively under the purview of the Presidency and the military.

The statement added: “From the reports so far, it appears that we are now having a clue on how weapons and other military equipment being used by marauders and criminals to ravage and murder our citizens are illegally sneaked into the country and by which interest.

“Nigerians now know that some persons and officials linked with APC interests have been playing roles in compromising the security of our nation by smuggling in military equipment for unknown groups ostensibly to carry out evil activities.

“We hold that this is a very critical matter and as a pro-people party, committed to the well being of Nigerians, urge the Presidency and the military to quickly offer explanations to Nigerians on who issued the end-user certificate for the importation of the said military equipment into our country.”

The PDP, therefore, demanded an open forensic investigation “so that Nigerians will know the truth.”

The statement further said: “Nigerians need to know where the military gadgets were sourced from and who purchased them? They need to know who issued the end user certification for the importation and, if they are not for the military, then who is the actual end user and where is the intended final destination?

“Furthermore, we want an open inquest into the alleged involvement of Governor Yahaya Bello and his aides in this matter. What is their interest in the illegal cargo? Do Kogi officials run a militia or are they involved in an illegal trafficking for a wider political interest in the APC? How long have they been in this illegal business and what is the volume of deals so far?”

The party called on all well-meaning individuals and groups as well as the international community to note this development in the country and join forces in ensuring that the nation gets to the root of the matter.