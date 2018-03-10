The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, to terminate the service of a company, Alpha Beta Consulting, from Lagos State revenue collection service.

The party said it is making the call following some allegation that the company has “been enmeshed in fraud, over-charging and the claims that the company is being used as conduit pipe to send public money into private pockets.”

ADP, through its Lagos Spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, said Governor Ambode must prove that his loyalty lies with Lagosians and not with some few with vested interests “who are hell bent on milking the state dry.”

The party also stressed that the insertion of Alpha Beta into the Land Use Act of Lagos state was a “deliberate move to legitimize the hold by some greedy private individuals on Lagos, contrary to the watery excuses given by the spokesman of Lagos State House of Assembly that the insertion was an error.”

ADP urged the Lagos State government to cultivate the culture of transparency, commitment and loyalty to residents.

The party claimed information in public domain has it that “Alpha Beta receives close to 30% service charge on all collections on behalf of the Lagos State government.” It said it regards the development as outrageous, and an open affront to the residents of the state, if the allegations are founded.”

According to the party, “ADP wonders why Lagosians must be subjected to such huge service charges, a service that could be perfectly rendered by commercial banks for far less. Unless the Lagos state government is out to empower cronies, Alpha Beta should be laid off with immediate effect.

“The governor should look into the books of Alpha Beta to know how much that has been collected on behalf of Lagos State since they came on board and this should be published on the Lagos State website for the public to scrutinize it.

“We are aware of an insertion of one VisionScape, a private waste management company into the environmental act which was later removed in the final draft when the actors sensed that there will be public outrage. We wonder why a Dubai company should be considered for waste management when there are effective Nigerian companies that can do same comfortably.

“The governor should not mortgage the state to companies owned by some private individuals. Establishments such as the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) who recently jacked up toll fees despite series of protests and public outcry are positioned just to milk the residents dry.

“We charged Governor Ambode to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the allegations that some property belonging to Lagos State have been converted to private use by some individuals.

“We, however, assured Lagosians that we will do things differently if given the opportunity in 2019 and that all the anti-people policies put in place by APC led government will be reviewed and booted out to be replaced by pro-people policies.”

The party also told Lagosians that unless they vote differently in the coming elections, that the hegemony being experienced in Lagos will continue unabated.