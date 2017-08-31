The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday swore in 14 commissioners and told them to demonstrate 100 per cent loyalty.

Wike also swore in a new Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Ibiware Ogolo.

He said, “We demand 100 per cent loyalty. This work deserves total commitment. When you have the opportunity to serve the state, it is a rare privilege. Therefore, you have to be committed to service.

“We are rebuilding the state because a lot went wrong during the immediate past administration of the APC. You need to put in your best. Those who put in their best will be noticed by the people and rewarded in the future.

“Once you do your work, people will notice you and appreciate the quality of your service to the state. That is why you must continue to put in your best.”

- Advertisement -

The governor urged the commissioners to respect their oath of office and live responsibly as top officials of the state government.

“Don’t see your appointment as your time to eat because there is nothing to eat. You are appointed to work. If you cannot meet up with the tempo of the administration, just withdraw,” he said.

The commissioners are Emma Okah, Charles Nwogu, Walter Ibibia, Tam Jaja, Ukel Oyagiri, Isaac Kamalu and Albert Miller.

Others are Boma Iyaye, Emeka Onowu, Princewill Chike, Tasie Nwobueze, Sylvanus Nwankwo, Kaniye Ebeku and Rodaford Longjohn.

One of the commissioners, Mr Emma Okah, assured the governor that they would contribute their quota to the actualisation of the administration’s vision.

The new commissioners were screened and confirmed by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Nine of the 14 commissioners were reappointed.