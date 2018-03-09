The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has constituted an Interim National Working Committee (NWC) as the party steps up preparations for the coming rounds of elections in Nigeria.

According to a statement on Friday by the party’s spokesperson, Adakole Ijogi, the party announced the committee at a press conference on Thursday at Chelsea Hotel, Abuja.

The chairman of the steering committee at the event, Jerry Gana, who recently joined the party, announced the members of the NWC.

They are; Olu Falae: National Chairman; Abdul Ahmed Isiaq; Deputy National Chairman; Shehu Musa Gabam, National Secretary; Ebenezer Ikeyina, National Vice Chairman; Junaid Muhammed, National Vice Chairman; Supo Sonibare; National Vice Chairman, and E.B Henshaw; National Vice Chairman.

Others are Joseph Abu, National Legal Adviser; Nnamdi Clarkson; National Treasurer; Emeka Atuma, National Organizing Secretary; Adakole Ijogi, National Spokesperson; Kehinde Ayoola, National Financial Secretary; Maryam Batubo, Women Leader; and Stanley Nwaka, Youth Leader.

According to a report by Daily Post online newspaper on Thursday, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has also joined the party as he was seen at the press conference.

Earlier last week, a former Minister of Education who was defeated in the last election of the National Chairman of the PDP, Tunde Adeniran, announced his defection to the SDP.

The party in 2015 backed the failed reelection bid of then President Goodluck Jonathan.