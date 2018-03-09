Senator Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate President has alleged that politicians are currently flooding the country with arms, ahead of 2019 general election.

He made the revelation in a post via his Twitter handle, on Thursday.

Ekweremadu warned politicians to desist from such actions because the citizens have no other place to run to if Nigeria is destroyed.

The tweet reads, “With 2019 around the corner, Arms are being imported by politicians.

“I remind them that this is the only country we have, if we destroy it there will be no where else for us to go.”

Recall that Ekeweremadu had on Wednesday said the possibility of military taking over power in Nigeria cannot be totally overruled.