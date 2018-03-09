Former governor of Jigawa State and a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has called on Nigerians to vote out All Progressives Congress, APC, government in 2019, lamenting that Nigeria has deteriorated under APC.

This is just as a chieftain of PDP in Delta State, Chief Felix Anirah, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take the path of honour by resigning to allow a more competent hand to govern the country.

Alhaji Lamido spoke, yesterday, in Calabar when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State in his office during a consultation tour of the state.

“Today, Nigerians are not only suffering under the yoke of Boko Haram, but also under ‘Hunger Haram’ and APC people do not seem to have a solution to any of the problems, therefore they should be sent away in 2019,” Lamido said

The former governor accused the APC government of inviting foreigners in the name of herdsmen to invade the country and cause havoc in all parts of the country, saying “we have never gone through this kind of harrowing experience as a country.”

Responding, Governor Ayade said the loyalty of the PDP in Cross River State is solid and always speak with one voice and function in one accord.

He said: “The people of Cross River State have been treated unfairly by the Federal Government. Our land has been ceded to other countries; they have collected our oil wells and our revenue is the least in the federation today.”

On the call for the President to resign, Chief Anirahi insisted that President Buhari has failed on all fronts, saying “the Buhari and APC-led government have failed woefully on three promises— anti-corruption, security and social welfare— for which they were elected.

Lamenting the abduction of over 100 girls in Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, by the Boko Haram sect, Anirah alleged that the Federal Government thrived on propaganda.