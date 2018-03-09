Hundreds of members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State have renounced their membership of the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The decampees, from Yewa North and Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, who were loyal to the PDP faction of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, were received by Governor Ibikunle Amosun in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Leader of the decampees, Bashorun Sola Akinfenwa, said: “We have come to stay permanently in APC, having seen the transformational and developmental projects that the Governor Ibikunle Amosun led government has embarked on.

“We are greatly mobilising our people, because of your tremendous projects and your declaration to hand over power to an Ogun West indigene come 2019.”

Akinfenwa was supported by Hon. Muyibi Bankole and Ramota Adegbesa.

Amosun reiterated his administration’s commitment to work till its last day in office, adding that all the ongoing projects embarked upon by his government would be completed.

The State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Tajudeen Lemboye; Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraj Adekunbi; and party leaders were also present to welcome the decampees.