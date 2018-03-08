The Ekiti State Government has frowned at the indiscriminate pasting of posters and erection of billboards in the State, most importantly in Ado Ekiti, the State capital.

The government has therefore directed that no poster should be pasted and billboard erected anywhere in the State without approval of the Ekiti State Signage Agency.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Public Communication New Media to Governor Ayo Fayose, Lere Olayinka, upon payment of necessary fees, the Signage Agency will not only give approval, but also designate appropriate sites for pasting of posters and erection of billboards.

Olayinka said to ensure sanity, the government has directed the Signage Agency to ensure immediate removal of all illegal posters and billboards in the state capital, not minding political parties, organizations or personalities involved.

He added: “Interested members of the public should contact the State Signage Agency for further information.”