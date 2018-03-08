Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, has imported military equipment.

Speaking on the floor of the senate on Thursday, Melaye said the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) seized the equipment because the necessary documents were not presented.

He said upon seizure, one Jerry Omadara, who claimed to be an aide to Bello, told customs officials the gear belonged to the Kogi government.

The senator said he also found out that the company that imported the equipment is linked to the Kogi government.

“Mr President, due to my private investigation I got a very serious revelation yesterday and I am so happy that committee constituted by the senate under the leadership of the ranking senator James Manager,” Melaye said.

“Mr President, few minutes ago, the Nigerian customs intercepted sewn military camouflages with bola hats, many bulletproof vests, night vision goggles, tactical boots, tactical knapsacks, training canvas, boxing gloves etc.

“These items were intercepted by the Nigerian customs because they did not come with end-user certificates. When you are bringing military equipment into the country they must come with end-user certificate certified by the national security adviser.

“Upon seizure of these items, one Jerry Omadara, who is the S.A security to the governor of Kogi state went to the customs officers and told them that the items belonged to the Kogi state government and even gave them his complimentary card. Jerry Omadara presented himself physically before customs.”

The senator added that the alleged importation of the military equipment is “a dangerous trend.”

On his part, Ike Ekeweremadu, deputy senate president, asked the ad hoc committee chaired by James Manager, senator representing Delta south, to look into Melaye’s claim.

Governor Bello could not reached for comments as Kingsley Fanwo, his spokesman of Bello, did not respond to inquiries.