The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, said no fewer than 28, 590 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners in Bayelsa.

Clement Oha, INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa.

Mr. Oha, however, said that the commission in the state had so far registered over 172, 000 new voters since the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in April, 2017.

“As at the end of the first, second third phase of the CVR in January, 2017, 112, 225 new eligible voters were registered.

‘’Right now in this first quarter of 2018, 60, 000 persons have been registered.

“The CVR started in April 2017 with a balance of 32, 262 PVCs and from that period till now, we have been able to distribute a total of 3, 672.

“The exercise has been encouraging by the turnout of voters at the various centres because the eligible voters registering on daily basis have been on the increase.

“My advice to the people is to steer clear of double registration; the people should support INEC for smooth and successful exercise.

“Our challenges here are not far from the difficult terrain and insecurity in reaching out coastal communities like Akasssa and Sangana in Brass Local Government Area,’’ he said.

He also identified the remote areas in Southern Ijaw Local council as another challenge facing the commission.

The secretary, however, reiterated the commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible election in the 2019 general elections.