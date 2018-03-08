Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has relieved the Commissioner for Environment, Williams Alamene, of his appointment in a minor cabinet shake-up.

Alamene has been replaced with Ebipatei Apaingolo who was sworn in by the Governor last Thursday alongside Funkazi Koroye-Crooks and Faith Opene

Apaingolo, Koroye-Crooks and Opene were screened and confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, announced the cabinet reshuffles while briefing reporters in Yenagoa after the 91st State Executive Council meeting at Government House on Wednesday.

He, however, said that Alamene “has been assigned other responsibilities”.

Iworiso-Markson said that Koroye-Crooks has been assigned the vacant Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment previously held by the current Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kemela Okara.

He also announced a split of the Ministry of Women and Social Development under Martha Jenakumo into the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the Ministry of Empowerment and Social Development.

He said that Dickson approved the redeployment of Jenakumo to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs while Opene would take charge of the new Ministry of Empowerment and Social Development.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Government would be hosting the 74th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Africa Region) Executive Committee meeting in Yenagoa.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who announced this to journalists, said the state was fully ready to show hospitality to the visitors.

The meeting is billed to last between Thursday and Saturday this week.