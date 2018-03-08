Hundreds of Ekiti women clad in Ankara uniform adorned with images of the governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose and his deputy, Kolapo Olusola, are currently trooping to the Oluyemi Kayode stadium in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, to honour governor Fayose’s invitation to celebrate this year’s Women’s Day and also hand out empowerment largesse of N20,000 to every 10,000 women.

Wife of the governor, Feyisetan Fayose, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Modupe Alade, other top government functionaries including the women leaders at the party level, Commissioner for women affairs among others are currently gearing up the hundreds of women waiting for the governor’s arrival at the stadium.

The streets of the state capital are also peopled with many women clad in the same Aso Ebi while many others are arriving the state capital from other towns from the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor had promised to empower 20,000 of the women from rural communities, lower level of the civil service and other market women a sum of N20,000 each.

The first tranche of the largesse is currently being paid via the bank accounts of the women whose names had been registered, while registration of women for the second tranche of another 20, 000 would commence on Thursday during the celebration.