Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government is bereft of ideas on how to move the country forward.

Lamido who was in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, to solicit for support as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer in next year’s election said it was for this reason he was offering himself for service to salvage the country from collapse.

Lamido who visited Governor Ben Ayade described the PDP as the party owned by Nigerians with genuine concern for the welfare of all Nigerians irrespective of their tribe or religion as in the case by the ruling party.

“Today we witness the collapsed of governance because they were not prepared in the first place. They only came together to grab power at the centre without proper planning, that is why today we have hunger-haram in the country,” he said.