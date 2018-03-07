The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Rural Development, and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Oladipupo Adebutu, said on Tuesday that Nigerians had never had it so bad in terms of economic hardship, claiming and that they are yearning for the return of the PDP in 2019 .

Adebutu said Nigerians had experienced both the governance by the PDP and All Progressives Congress and now known the better party between them, adding that the party had learnt from its past mistakes.

He said this during his tour to Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, where he held meeting with the PDP party faithful and stakeholders in the area.

He said the party, both at the national and state levels, had began a concerted effort to reconcile all party chieftains and stakeholders who had one grouse or the other against the party.

He said, “The leaders are already looking into the issues of the aggrieved people. Once our leaders take care of that aspect of it, you will see everything sorted out.

“So, that’s basically the situation now. And even the people are crying out for us to come back and to reorganise, to restrategise and to deliver a better government.

“You will note that over time, we had the situation where various agitations were diminished but as we left power, these agitations have increased and we have seen various tension arise all

“We have seen the polarisation, the issue of herdsmen, agitation for all manner of partitioning of Nigeria. By the grace of God, I am certain that when we come back to the helm of affairs of Nigeria, these agitations will diminish again and we shall have a very peaceful, prosperous nation again”.