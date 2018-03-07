Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Moshood Salvador, has advised genuine members to be weary of agents of All Progressives Congress, APC, who he accused of pretending to be PDP in the day, but APC at night.

Reacting to alleged meetings in Amuwo Odofin purportedly summoned by some of PDP‘s executives without authorisation from the party, Salvador stated during a briefing at the State Secretariat that such meetings would jeapardise the peace and unity of the party.

According to him: “Some people impersonated PDP local government executives recently by holding several meetings at Amumo Odofin. These people don’t want the peace of the PDP, but its destruction. What we need now is the reconciliation of aggrieved members. As party members, we should look beyond offices and unite to ensure victory for the party. This is just as we will resist any attempt by these strange characters to destroy our good work. Bearing in mind that anything we do in PDP is in accordance with rules and regulations of the party.

Salvador also called on members to accord Chief Bode George respect and recognition for his contributions to the party.

He said, “Chief Bode George remains a father as long as PDP is concerned in Lagos. There is also need for us to abide by the constitution as we will no longer tolerate people who are PDP members in the day and All Progressives Congress, APC, members at night.”