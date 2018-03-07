Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday condemned the lingering socio-political unrest in Kogi State especially the recent attack by suspected armed thugs on Sen. Ahmed Ogembe.

Recall that Senator Ogembe was attacked by suspected political thugs on Friday during an empowerment programme in Okene, Kogi State.

Speaking at the Senate plenary, Saraki said “It is clear that we are all in support of the issue that democracy has come to stay and there is no other alternative. It is important that we take this discussion on the unfortunate incident that happened to Senator Ogembe.”

Saraki added that, “It’s not really just about Kogi State, but it is clear from what we are seeing that Kogi State is coming to the point where it is a threat to our democracy and it cannot be seen to define our democracy because this is not what our democracy is about.

“We must be seen to be making examples to other parts of the world. We must take actions that will prevent this kind of incidents from happening.

”We are almost 20years into democracy and this cannot be the democracy that we should be talking about after 20years and its totally unacceptable.

“Just as DSP said, it’s not only in KogiState, we saw the cases in Kaduna state. How can a Governor proudly say he is going to bulldoze a house in Nigeria at this time and we are all keeping quiet?! These are things that we must condemn totally.

“On the unfortunate incident that happened we thank the Almighty God for your life and that we will definitely not stop until we get to the bottom of this and hold whoever is responsible for this.

“These actions that have been seen in the local governments, but truly if we don’t do something about it, it is a threat to our entire democracy and we must all stand up particularly now that there is a lot of consideration being given to state police.

”When people listen to this I’m sure will start having thoughts. This action alone is something that is needed and will influence some of the reforms we want to embark on, so we must be seen to do the right thing”, he finally said.