The All Progressives Congress in Ogun state has said that it will not make any mistake on the choice of who succeed Senator Ibikunle Amosun in 2019.

Just as it said that the party was interested in only candidate that would build on the sterling achievements of the incumbent.

This was stated by the acting chairman of the party, Alhaji Tajudeen Lemboye, at the declaration of a three term member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abiodun Ishaq Akinlade, held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

He noted that Lagos State had benefitted tremendously from continuity in governance, hence the resolve of the party to embrace same.

He urged all aspirants to fight a common cause in the interest of the party towards victory at the polls in the general elections.

Lemboye said, “Governor Amosun has made a difference in Ogun State. We want someone that would continue with his pace of performance. We have asked him (Akinlade) several questions and he has offered answers satisfactorily. We are convinced that if given the opportunity, he would do well.

- Advertisement -

“We are an umpire. Anybody can aspire and decide to contest from any zone, whether Ogun West or Ogun East or even Central. We have not zoned the governorship. But eventually, we will decide the most competent and qualified aspirant to fly our party’s flag.”

The chairman described the former lawmaker as a grassroot politician who performed excellency well while serving his constituency and that he would do more if given another opportunity to serve.

Akinlade who represented Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives recently defeated to APC,said he would build on the notable achievements of Amosun through his five points agenda.

He said, “The governor is risking his achievements to support Ogun West for governor. I want to assure him that we will not disappoint him.

“I have what it takes to step into the shoes of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

I have aspired for governorship thrice, but this time round, with God and the support of the governor and leaders of the party, I will emerge victorious come 2019.”