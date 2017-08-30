Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state in Wednesday inaugurated 18 new commissioners and Special Advisers who will serve in his cabinet with a charge to the new commissioners to shun any acts considered to be unpatriotic to the welfare of the people of the state.

The commissioners are Taofeek Abdulsalam, Donald Ojogo, Yemi Olowolabi, Femi Agagu, Wale Akinterinwa, Ismaila Olumirisi, Gboyega Adefarati, Sola Amodeni and Timehin Adelegbe.

Others are Rasheed Badmus, Saka Yusuff, Omowumi Olatunji, Wahab Adegbenro, Folorunso Esan and Omolola Fagbemi.

Others are Emmanuel Igbasan, Bayonle Ademodi, and Kola Oyawoye.

The new 18 commissioners which included two women were not assigned portfolios during the inauguration which took place at the International Events Center, The Dome.

Speaking during the inauguration, the state governor, Akeredolu warned the commissioners against corruption, challenging them to come up with ideas and innovation that can help to develop the state positively.

He charged the commissioners to be ready for the challenges ahead, urging them to see their appointments as a call to service

Akeredolu called on the new commissioners to always remember their primary allegiance for the people of the state, irrespective of creed, religion and colour, urging them to dedicate themselves to the service to the people of the state.

Akeredolu said “These appointments suggest recognition of worth by necessary deductions. This very reason also impels great expectations by our people, justifiably.

“It is, therefore, needless to remind these gentlemen and ladies of the arduous task ahead. We must remain consistent and resilient in the defence of this collective heritage.

“These appointments must be seen as a call to service at this critical juncture in the life of our dear state. As our Administration renews its pledge to the people to be accountable at all times, there is the urgent need for rededication by all those who serve the public. We must encourage broad and massive participation of our people in the business of government.”

He said “elected and appointed public officials must subject their individual preferences to the collective will. Performance must be measured in terms of its positive impact on the people.

“If development is about the people, all decisions and actions must be for the realisation of this lofty objective. Any opportunity offered for service must be understood in this context.

“Nobody must consider his/her choice, out of numerous other equally eminent candidates, as an invitation to primitive self-aggrandisement.”

He stressed his administration commitment towards giving priority to the welfare of the people of the state saying the state has been experiencing rapid urbanisation towards developing infrastructural facilities to cater for the people of the state despite the debt.

Speaking on behalf of the commissioners, Agagu promised to give their best to ensure development in the state.