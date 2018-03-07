The Action Democratic Party has called on the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, to immediately reverse the “new obnoxious” Land Use Charge recently announced by his government.

The Spokesman for the party in Lagos, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, while interacting with newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos, said the new LUC will geometrically increase the hardship Lagosians will face, urging Ambode to retrace his steps immediately because of the ripple effect this decision will cause.

The ADP argued that even if the state government is out on an aggressive revenue drive, it should not be done in a manner that will further wreck the already poor and struggling majority in the state.

The party said the implication of the new LUC is that landlords across the state will increase rents to match the new charge and inevitably this will result to more Lagosians becoming homeless.

Adelaja asked about the achievable palliative measures put in place to check the expected mass exodus of people from their homes as a consequence of this action.

The ADP said government exists for the people and that the same people are not supposed to suffer in the hands of those who are serving them as a result of callous policies and decisions.

The party also said they have watched with keen interest the media push to shove the new LUC down the throats of Lagosians, using celebrities to create the impression that people have been rushing to the banks to pay.

The party said this is far from the reality on ground because landlords and tenants are miffed by the new development.

The party also condemned the new motor vehicle registration rates released by the Lagos State Government, saying all the policies of the All Progressives Congress are targeted to further impoverish residents.

The ADP has assured Lagosians that it is ready for governance and to bring smiles to the faces of residents unlike the arrogance exhibited by the current APC-led government in the state.

The party urged residents to register to vote in 2019 because it will not be business as usual this time around.