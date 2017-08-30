The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended the lawmaker representing Ekiti-East Constituency 1, Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade, for a period of 101 legislative days without pay, in the first instance, “except he shows signs of genuine remorse.”

While on suspension, Ojo-Ade has also been barred within one kilometre radius of the Assembly complex and he must submit all properties of Ekiti State House of Assembly in his custody to the clerk of the House.

According to a release signed, on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. (Dr.) Samuel Omotoso, the suspension came into force after the disciplinary committee set up by the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Pastor Kola Oluwawole, to investigate Hon Ojo-Ade submitted it’s report at plenary.

Omotoso said Ojo-Ade appeared twice at the sitting of the disciplinary committee in the last two weeks, where he defended himself on allegations of gross misconduct, financial impropriety, failed attempt at removing the Speaker, violence and physical attack on honourable members, as well as bringing the name of the House to serious disregard and disrepute.

Omotoso stated further that the committee, in its report, said that “whereas Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade, a member of the fifth Assembly representing Ekiti-East 1, having been found guilty of gross misconduct against the Ekiti State House of Assembly, hereby committed an offence by breaching the extant rules and standing orders of this honourable House.”

He said the House, at its plenary today, Wednesday 30th of August 2017, unanimously approved the recommendations of the disciplinary committee as follows:

“1. That Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade is, hereby, suspended from the Ekiti State House of Assembly and all legislative duties for a period of 101 legislative days without pay, in the first instance, except there is a sign of genuine remorse.

“2. That Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade should write a letter of apology through the Rt. Hon. Speaker to the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

“3. That Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade is, hereby, barred within one kilometer radius of the Assembly complex and must summit all the official properties in his care to the clerk of the House.”

Omotoso stated further that the Ekiti State House of Assembly, as a product of the rule of law, would, at all times, frown at any form of inappropriate behaviour by any member, “in our attempt to preserve the sanctity and the integrity of the institution for posterity.”

Recall that Ojo-Ade’s suspension was the second of the House’s suspension after the first one of Gboyega Aribisogan who was suspended for 108 days for gross misconduct to the House. Aribisogan has since defeated from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared himself as the minority leader of the opposition in the House, although he has not been so recognised‎ by the House neither as he been allowed into the hallowed chamber.