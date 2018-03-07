Veteran labour leader and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Frank Kokori, has expressed confidence that Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, if elected governor of Delta State, could turn around the fortunes of the state.

Kokori said this when he received the APC chieftain and his entourage in his country home.

He lamented what he called as failure of the Peoples Democratic Party administrations over the years, claiming corruption had become the byword in the state.

He spoke as Ojougboh affirmed that if elected governor, he would serve only one term in appreciation of the geopolitical balancing of the state.

Ojougboh visited Kokori in continuation of his consultations ahead of the Delta State APC governorship primaries.

Kokori said: “I have known Dr. Cairo Ojougboh for a long time and I have witnessed all his political battles and efforts.

“Corruption has killed Delta State.

“I will support any person from Delta State who wins a free and fair congress for the 2019 general election.”

Ojougboh praised Kokori for his selfless service to mankind irrespective of ethnic affiliation.

He said: “As a consummate labour leader, a soldier of truth and a political activist, annals of history are rife with your ineffaceable achievements in NADECO and labour.

“Your efforts during the NADECO struggles will forever be indelible in our minds.

“You are a true father of labour, little wonder Lagos State and other progressive states in Nigeria honour and welcome you as one of their citizens.

“It is only in Delta State that great men are not valued.

“Being a political admirer and keen follower of Chief Frank Kokori, I can state here without equivocation that I too I’m detribalized and will never propagate ethnic or tribal sentiment in politics.

“Defeating the PDP in 2019 is achievable, but only if the APC leaders work together as one family devoid of ethnic sentiments.”

Ojougboh promised to wipe out corruption, return government to the people, embark on massive infrastructural development, implement free education at all levels even as he pledged that when elected, he will do one term of four years only in order not to abuse the existing zoning arrangement in the state.