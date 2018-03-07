The All Progressives Congress National Youth Caucus (APCNYC) has pledged to mobilise the party’s stakeholders to support the Bola Tinubu led reconciliatory team.

Publicity secretary, APCNYC, Mr Haruna Okatahi, made the pledge when he led a delegation of APC youth to pay a courtesy call on Amb. Mohammad Arzika, former Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in February appointed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts toward uniting members of APC.

He expressed optimism that with the support of all stakeholders Tinubu would resolve all the intra-party feuds in APC, adding that it was a milestone to have Tinubu leading such a committee.

He said that as part of efforts to contribute toward the success of the reconciliatory team, APC youths had shortlisted names of some stakeholders in the party that they would visit and solicit their support.

According to him, APC youths have identified Amb. Arzika, as one of the stakeholders of APC that support any move toward enhancing unity in the party.

The publicity secretary of APC youths expressed confidence in the ability of Tinubu team to reconcile all aggrieve members of the party.

Okatahi stressed the need for APC stakeholders, who meant well for the party to support Tinubu to succeed in his assignment to enable APC build on the success it recorded so far.

Similarly, the APC youth caucus paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, to solicit his support toward ensuring internal party democracy in APC.