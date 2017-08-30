The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said that Nigerians took the right decision in 2015 to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party and chose Muhammadu Buhari to fight corruption and restore a vibrant economy.

State Chairman of the APC, Dr. Davies Ikanya, who made this remark on Wednesday when hundreds of party faithful, coalition of civil societies and community-based organisations and embarked on a rally in Port Harcourt to welcome the President back to Nigeria from his medical trip.

Ikanya told the crowd at the party secretariat that among those who wished Buhari dead were people who looted the nation’s funds, even as he expressed gratitude to God that the President came back to the country hale and hearty.

The state APC chairman added that the APC was not wrong to have chosen Buhari as its flagbearer, expressing optimism that the economy would boom again under the current administration.

“Let’s give thanks to the God Almighty that healed President Muhammadu Buhari and brought him back to Nigeria to continue the good work he has been doing. Today, we are very happy that our President has returned healthy to Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“We want to thank God for his (Buhari) good health; we want to say that when in 2015, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi told Rivers people that APC was the way, Rotimi was right. When APC chose President Buhari to fly its flag as a presidential candidate, APC was right.

“When President Buhari chose Rotimi Amaechi to be the Director General of his presidential campaign, Buhari was right. When Nigerians voted for Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to drive away the PDP, Nigerians were right.

“In Buhari, they (Nigerians) voted Mr. Integrity; they voted somebody that will bring back the booming economy of Nigeria; they voted for somebody who will fight corruption.

“When people saw that the man was fighting corruption; when they saw that their loots were being exposed, they were now praying; as a human being, our President took ill, they now said he would not come back. Shame on them,” Ikanya said.

State APC chairman, however, criticised the Governor Nyesom Wike administration for allegedly not making his budget public.