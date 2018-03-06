Former Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr David Paradang, is among eight PDP members aspiring to replace Chief Joshua Dariye (APC/Plateau Central), at the senate in 2019.

The former Plateau governor, who went to the senate on the ticket of the PDP, defected to the APC in 2016.

Sources have indicated that Dariye, who was first elected in 2011, is already bracing up to seek a third term.

At a meeting of the Plateau central zone of the PDP on Tuesday in Pankshin, however, the party’s Vice Chairman for the zone, Mr Ben Shiknugul, said that eight persons had indicated interest in picking the PDP ticket to challenge Dariye.

“Eight persons have so far indicated interest; more may come in future, but these eight have officially registered their interest in the race,’’ the official said.

Shiknugul named the aspirants to include the former Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr David Paradang, and three former Speakers of the Plateau House of Assembly – Prof. Dakum Shown, Emma Goar and Istifanus Mwansat.

Also in the race is Sen. Sati Gogwim, displaced by Dariye in 2011, Mr Alex Molwus, Dariye’s former Chief of Staff, Mr Simon Ngwan, former Kanke Local Government Chairman, and Mr Isaac Wadak, a former Permanent Secretary in the Plateau Civil Service.

The eight aspirants, who later addressed the party members, formally intimated them of their interest and solicited for support.

Shiknugul also told the party members that two persons from the zone had indicated interest in the governorship race, and named them to include Prof. Shedrach Best, former Secretary to the Plateau State Government.

Also interested, he said, is Mr Caleb Mutfwang, former Chairman, Mangu Local Government.

On the two House of Representatives seats in the zone, the party official said that three had indicated interest in challenging Rep. Timothy Golu who currently represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam constituency.

He said that no one had so far indicated interest in challenging Rep Solomon Maren, the PDP member representing Mangu/Bokkos constituency.

Shiknugul, who promised to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants, however advised them to consult among themselves toward trimming the number so as to minimise the competition.

“For now, the competition is stiff which is good for the party, but we have to work out a modality where we can seek some concessions so as to build a more cohesive and united front ahead of the final elections,’’ he said.