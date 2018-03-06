Chief Willy Akinlude, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Lagos State, has said that his party is ready to reclaim the Aso Rock seat of power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) going by its growing popularity and the mass defections of people to it in recent time.

Akinlude, who spoke at his party’s stakeholders’ meeting at the weekend, attributed the progress and growth in the party to reconciliation of warring members following efforts by Seriake Dickson, the Bayela State governor, especially after the Supreme Court judgment in favour of the then Markafi-led Interim National Committee (INC).

He applauded the efforts of the committee, which he stressed, led to a successful conduct of the party’s national convention and the emergence of a substantive national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and other national party officers.

Akinlude, a two-time chairman of the Mushin Local Government, attributed the recent defections to the PDP to sincere and quality leadership in the party’s rank that had seen a lot of aggrieved former members, like former Vice president Atiku Abubakar, who had earlier defected to other parties, return to the fold.

He, however, frowned at the reported endorsement of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola, as party’s gubernatorial candidate by Governor Ayodele Fayose, stressing that the action had been causing disharmony in the party in that state.

Abdullai Gana Muhammadu, the commandant general, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has visited liberated areas and schools in the North-East.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the visit was aimed at getting more information about the recently abducted school pupils in the area.

The Federal Government had in a press release confirmed that 110 girls were abducted when suspected terrorists attacked the GGSTC, Dapchi, Yobe State, on 19 Feb. 2018.

The NSCDC said the visitation by the commandant general and other team members was to ensure the provision of physical security to the schools.

The statement read in part: “The CG, who was in the company of his team, while addressing the girls in school in one of the liberated area, called for calm and assured them of adequate security.

“Gana commiserated with families and friends of Dapchi girls, calling for increased vigilance amongst the populace in the fight against terrorism.

“The CG appealed for useful information that could help in the rescue of the abducted girls.”